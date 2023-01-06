Egyptian artists were arrested on charges of drug use, some of them were sentenced to imprisonment and others acquitted

Cairo – “Al-Quds Al-Arabi”: Actress Menna Shalaby, who was sentenced yesterday to a year in prison for drug abuse, was not the first Egyptian artist to be charged with this charge. A large number of them preceded her, the last of whom was singer Sherine Abdel-Wahhab.

In the “Al-Hekaya” program a few months ago, with the journalist Amr Adib, her brother and mother went out, in a phone call, to announce that Sherine Abdel Wahhab was taking drugs with her husband, artist Hossam Habib, which forced the brother to inform a specialized hospital to help her. He forced her into the hospital to recuperate. Sherine was discharged after a medical report confirmed her recovery.

In 2019, director Khaled Marei was sentenced to one year in prison with labour, after his arrest at Cairo Airport, on charges of smuggling hashish and marijuana seeds from the Netherlands. And before that, in 2018, the judiciary issued a three-year prison sentence against director Sameh Abdel Aziz and a fine of 50,000 pounds, on charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of abuse. He was arrested on his way to a Cairo hotel. He spent his sentence in an Egyptian prison, before he was released and resumed his directing work.

Cannabis and gunfire

In 2016, the Alexandria Investigation Department arrested the actress, Nevine Mandour, while she was in a car while she was trying to escape from an ambush, and she was in possession of a hashish cigarette and 4 bullets. Mandour said in televised statements that the accusation was staged, and that it was her father, not her.

In 2014, the artist, Noha Al-Amrousi, was accused of possessing narcotic substances, and she was arrested and imprisoned pending investigations for a period of fifteen days, after which she was released on bail of 10,000 pounds, before the prosecution carried out a blood analysis, through which it was proven that she does not use any type of drug. drugs. The artist, Ahmed Azmy, was arrested twice, the first in October 2013 in South Sinai Governorate while he was using drugs inside his apartment in Sharm El-Sheikh, in possession of 5 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of hashish. He was imprisoned for 5 days pending investigations, and the court acquitted him for not completing the evidence. The second time was in 2014, also in South Sinai, during a search campaign as part of a traffic ambush, and he was found to have hashish, cocaine, and a tape of Tramadol. He was released on bail of 2,000 pounds, and the court acquitted him after the procedures for his arrest were invalid.

In 2013, the General Administration of Narcotics arrested Dina El-Sherbiny, while she was buying cocaine in the Zamalek region, and Dina admitted that she went to her boyfriend’s apartment and took a dose of cocaine before arriving at his house, denying her involvement with him in the drug trade, as the prosecution investigated and monitored the presence of 3 rolls of cocaine weighing 320 pounds. A fine estimated at half a million pounds.

The artist, Haitham Mohamed, was imprisoned for four days pending investigations on charges of possessing and using heroin in a private car in the Badr area of ​​New Cairo Prosecution.

Several years ago, news spread about the arrest of the artist, Amr Mustafa Metwally, the son of the late artist, Mustafa Metwally, while he was using drugs in his car in the transit area. Catch him.

The artist, Intisar, was also arrested on charges of drug abuse in Giza, after she was caught drunk in the company of a group of Kuwaitis. Rico was also arrested along with four others for drug use in an apartment in the transit area.

In 1998, the artist, Samah Anwar, was arrested because narcotic substances were detected in her car, following a traffic accident, and she was imprisoned for 15 days pending investigations. those moments. In 1991, the artist Saeed Saleh was accused of using drugs with a number of his friends, and he hesitated in the statements of the accused before the prosecution that they were conducting a rehearsal for the play “Sweet Talk”, but he was sentenced to one year in prison.

Addiction recovery journey

The artist, Hatem Zulfiqar, was accused of drug abuse, and the security services arrested him more than once, in possession of heroin. On one occasion, he was arrested when he was in the apartment of a friend of his who was dealing drugs.

After the death of the artist, Imad Eid al-Halim, sources close to him said that he died of an overdose of cocaine. The late artist Nour al-Sharif said that he was addicted to drugs in Lebanon, and indicated in the book “Stars That Nobody Knows” by Mustafa Yassin that he had taken narcotic pills and hallucinogenic pills that affected his work for two years. When he returned to Egypt, he found that the directors and producers had decided not to deal with him, to start the journey of recovery from addiction. The late artist, Farouk Al-Fishawy, also announced that he was addicted to drugs during a period of his life and got rid of it with the help of his wife at the time, Sumaya Al-Alfi.