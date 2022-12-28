Egyptian celebrities who passed away in 2022… a chronology

Corona virus infection, cancer, and heart diseases were the most common causes of their death.

Chronological

Jan 4th : the composer died Ahmad Al-HajjarBrother of the famous singer Ali HajjarAt the age of 65, he died of a sudden heart attack while watching TV at home, according to the accounts of his family members.

January 9thAnnouncement of the death of the journalist Wael Al-Ibrashi Due to pulmonary fibrosis resulting from his infection with the Corona virus, which eroded a large part of his lungs.

Feb 3 The artist is gone Aida Abdel Aziz At the age of 92, after a struggle with illness, after an artistic journey that spanned decades.

He had also undergone chemotherapy earlier, which lasted about a year and a half against cancer, which greatly affected his health.

Aug 9 The artist is gone Raja HussainAt the age of 83, after a struggle with illness.

Oct 25th: unseen death counsel Farid El Deeb At the age of 79, after a long struggle with leukemia.

Al-Deeb had gained great fame by assuming the defense of the late Egyptian president Hosni MubarakIn the cases in which he was tried after the protests that led to his removal from power in 2011.