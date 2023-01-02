ENTERTAINMENT

Elham Shaheen: "I am not the convoy of my heart" (video)

The Egyptian artist, Elham Shaheen, expressed her happiness with the predictions of an astronomy expert that she will have a happy emotional relationship in 2023 that will end in marriage.

Elham Shaheen said, during a telephone conversation with the artist, Nashwa Mustafa, on the “Bint Al-Balad” program broadcast on the “Sada Al-Balad” satellite channel: “This is good news, and I am waiting for this happy emotional relationship, and oh Lord, pray for me to have a really happy year.”

Elham added, “I am not the caravan of my heart, and if I find a suitable person, there is no woman who can live without a man, nor a man who can live without a woman. When the right person comes, I will definitely not say no.”

And about the characteristics of the person with whom she can relate, she said: “Certainly a strong person, because a weak person will not approach me.”

Energy and tarot expert Sonia Al-Habal predicted, during her meeting on the “Nass Al-Kalam” program with the media, Raghda Shalhoub, broadcast on “An-Nahar” satellite channel, last Friday, that the artist, Ilham Shaheen, would enter into a happy emotional relationship.

Elham Shaheen was born on January 3, 1960. Her artistic career began when director Kamal Yassin presented her in the play “Horreya Min Mars.” The Garden of Illusion” and “The Monkeys”.

As for her real breakthrough, it was from the cinema, specifically from the movie “Mothers in Exile” in 1981, and after it the movie “Shame” in 1982, which was the beginning of her fame.

