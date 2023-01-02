ENTERTAINMENT

Engagement dress ideas 2023 .. «Choose the right color for your skin»

The beginning of January is not only the beginning of the new year, it is also the beginning of a season of endless weddings, birthdays and engagements, so many girls search for dresses that suit engagements and give them a delicate look that resembles dream princesses, so many famous fashion brands and international designers presented a collection Dresses suitable for parties and in line with the engagement season, including Zuhair Murad.

In the following report, Hen presents 2023 engagement dress ideas with touches from international designers, which give you an attractive appearance and an elegant look because they suit all skin colors, according to the British Imaxtree website.

Dresses that suit women with burgundy skin

For women with burgundy skin, Zuhair Murad designed it dresses In shades of light blue or indigo from the lace fabric, which is frequently used in the designs of wedding dresses, to suit engagement parties and give you an attractive appearance, and the Lebanese designer Elie Saab went to design a light blue dress with a “high low” trend to suit dark-skinned women.

Engagement dresses for white women

The 2023 fashion collections presented a collection of engagement dresses The various trends and colors that white-skinned women can wear include red, pink, and gold, in addition to olive and blue, with its derivatives, including Zuhair Murad’s designs for the engagement dress, which were characterized by the overlapping of colors.

If you like dresses with a fluffy skirt, choose this open-shoulder design and embroidered plissé fabric in pink beige to give you a charming style. You can also shine in a princess-cut dress with blue tones and soft ruffles that cover the wide skirt.

For women with white skin, pink is also one of the colors of engagement dresses that suit them to look more classic and elegant.

Black dress ideas

As for women with dark skin, they can choose open-shoulder dresses in coral red or dark shades that suit all skin tones as well, and yellow and pastel shades suit them.

