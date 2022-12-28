Esaad Younes is undergoing urgent surgery for this reason

I wrote – Manal El Geyoushi:

The official page of the star, Esaad Younes, revealed, on Facebook, that the great artist underwent an urgent surgery.

And she wrote: “This morning, the artist and media figure, Esaad Younis, underwent surgery to change the joint on the right side of the pelvic area, after she fell from the stairs of her home, which necessitated her urgent transfer to Dar Al Fouad Hospital in October.”

And the page continued: “Her condition was supervised by Dr. Omar Suleiman, and urgent surgery was performed, and she is now in the recovery stage. We ask you to please, and it is not an order to pray for her recovery.”

The great artist Esaad Younis presents the program “Her Excellency”, which is considered one of the most important programs in the Arab world.