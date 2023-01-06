Family fights, drugs and killings… Prince Harry’s memoirs occupy Britain and accusations of seeking to destroy the royal family | Politics news

ENTERTAINMENT

Family fights, drugs and killings… Prince Harry's memoirs occupy Britain and accusations of seeking to destroy the royal family

6/1/2023

Excerpts from Prince Harry’s diaries caused a sensation, yesterday, Thursday, as he tells in his book exciting details that include a violent fight with his brother William, his announcement that he had used cocaine and killed 25 people while participating in military missions in Afghanistan, and his use of a woman who allowed him to enter into spiritual communication with His mother, Diana, who died in 1997 during a car accident in Paris.

After the excerpts spread, Harry was accused of seeking to destroy the British royal family, four months before the coronation of King Charles III, as the exciting details he mentioned in his memoirs eliminate any possibility of reconciliation within the Windsor family.

Meanwhile, royal circles remained silent about accusations made by Harry (38 years old) in his memoirs – entitled (reserve) and containing more than 500 pages – that are to be published on January 10, even if Spanish libraries put them up for sale for hours by mistake.

The media is facing a problem in choosing the most exciting excerpts, as a large amount of them are present in the book, but the most harmful ones are those related to his brother William – heir to the throne, and the position of head of state in 15 countries in the world – whom Harry describes, according to excerpts published by the media, as “the enemy.” arch.”

The Duke of Sussex accused his brother William of knocking him to the ground and tore his necklace during a violent argument between them, in 2019, over Megan Markle, whom Harry married a year before the incident.

Harry also spoke about this violent altercation in an interview – broadcast Sunday evening on ITV – confirming that the angry William wanted him to hit him in turn, and Harry explained that William later “apologized” for his behavior.

And the newspaper (Daily Telegraph) stated that he killed the Afghans without any remorse or boast, and according to (The Guardian), Harry spoke in his memoirs about the difficulty he is experiencing as the “substitute” in the family, and he recalls that on the day of his birth, his father Charles said to his mother Diana, “This Fabulous! You have given me an heir and a replacement, mission accomplished.”

The newspaper (The Daily Mirror) said in its headline, “No one is immune from Harry’s brutal mission to destroy the family,” according to the newspaper’s expression.

The newspaper (The Sun) accused the California-based prince of “throwing his family under a bus in exchange for millions of dollars,” adding that nothing “can justify the destructive and vengeful path he has chosen.”

The newspaper (Daily Mail) said that Harry chose to “spit out as much poison as possible”, describing his book as “despicable”.

And Richard Fitzwilliams – an expert on the affairs of the royal family – said that “the worst” in the book is “the way William is portrayed,” that is, it shows him as “a person who betrayed his trust, and actually assaulted him, it is not a good picture for the future king.”

Harry also explained in his memoirs that he and William opposed his father’s marriage to Camilla, who has become the king’s consort today, for fear that she would be a “bad stepmother.”

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen something like this, a member of the royal family attacking the institution as publicly as possible,” said Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University in Wales.

Source : Aljazeera live + communication Web-sites + agencies

