ENTERTAINMENT

#Fashion_Police: Asala’s alterations to her dresses on New Year’s Eve for more modesty | news

Posted on

The star, Asala, participated in the “Trio Night” party for the New Year 2023, among a group of great singers in the Arab world.

For this occasion, Asala chose to wear two dresses of different designs and colors, as well as by different fashion designers.

authenticity
authenticity
authenticity

Asala closed the side opening in the dress for more modesty.

authenticity
authenticity
authenticity

Asala wore another red dress, designed by Nicolas Gibran, from his new collection, and its original design came with a long side opening from the slit and from the chest, and also closed it for more modesty.

authenticity
authenticity
authenticity
authenticity

The “Trio Night” concert was held at the Mohammed Abdo Arena Theater, as part of the activities of the Riyadh season, and Najwa Karam, Nawal Al Zoghbi, Elissa, Nancy Ajram, Saber Al-Rubai, Walid Tawfiq, Wael Kfoury, Angham, Bahaa Sultan, Assi Al-Hillani and Latifa participated in it. and originality.

On the other hand, Elissa had announced that she would be away for a while from the social networking site Twitter, which she was always present on to express her opinions in various fields.

Elissa said: I will disappear for a while from Twitter this period because negative energy exists, especially from my loved ones, which is not acceptable, and then she explained that she meant that there is negative energy that you feel when entering this site.

It is reported that it has recently spread that Elisa’s album is expected to be released at the beginning of 2023, and it is the first produced by her company, E-Production.

Read also:

Sheikh Al-Shaarawi on the national stage in Ramadan 2023
Learn about the free channels broadcasting Cristiano Ronaldo’s reception at Al-Nasr Saudi Club

It was revealed by “Her Excellency” … 6 reasons confirming that Mohamed Hamaki is on the right path

What name did Hassan Al-Raddad choose for his first child from Amy Samir Ghanem?

Don’t miss it: Analyzing Tones with Your Uncle Al-Bat – Evaluation of the Song “Al-Sahar wa Al-Insabat” by Akram Hosni, Hamdi Al-Shaeri and Hisham Abbas

Download the FilFan app … and (Live Among the Stars)

Google Play | https://bit.ly/36husBt

Store waterhttps://apple.co/3sZI7oJ

Huawei App Gallery | https://bit.ly/3LRWFz5

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
354
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
339
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
300
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
288
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
284
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
277
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
273
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
273
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
268
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top