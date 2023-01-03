Fashion_Police: Asala’s alterations to her dresses on New Year’s Eve for more modesty | news

The star, Asala, participated in the “Trio Night” party for the New Year 2023, among a group of great singers in the Arab world.

For this occasion, Asala chose to wear two dresses of different designs and colors, as well as by different fashion designers.

Asala closed the side opening in the dress for more modesty.

Asala wore another red dress, designed by Nicolas Gibran, from his new collection, and its original design came with a long side opening from the slit and from the chest, and also closed it for more modesty.

The “Trio Night” concert was held at the Mohammed Abdo Arena Theater, as part of the activities of the Riyadh season, and Najwa Karam, Nawal Al Zoghbi, Elissa, Nancy Ajram, Saber Al-Rubai, Walid Tawfiq, Wael Kfoury, Angham, Bahaa Sultan, Assi Al-Hillani and Latifa participated in it. and originality.

On the other hand, Elissa had announced that she would be away for a while from the social networking site Twitter, which she was always present on to express her opinions in various fields.

Elissa said: I will disappear for a while from Twitter this period because negative energy exists, especially from my loved ones, which is not acceptable, and then she explained that she meant that there is negative energy that you feel when entering this site.

It is reported that it has recently spread that Elisa’s album is expected to be released at the beginning of 2023, and it is the first produced by her company, E-Production.

