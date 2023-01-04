Fashion_Police: Nawal Al-Woghbi in a bridal dress at the Trio Night party, signed by Tony Ward | news

The Lebanese singer, Nawal Al Zoghbi, shared her audience with new photos from the “Trio Night” concert, which was held on New Year’s Eve in Riyadh, in which 12 male and female artists participated.

Nawal Al Zoghbi appeared radiant in a white dress from the Fall 2023 bridal collection, signed by Lebanese designer Tony Ward. See the dress on sale

Nawal al-Zoghbi

The “Trio Night” concert was organized by the Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and 13 stars and stars participated in it, namely: Najwa Karam, Nawal Al Zoghbi, Elisa, Nancy Ajram, Saber Al-Rubai, Walid Tawfiq, Wael Kfoury, Angham, Bahaa Sultan, Assi Al-Hillani, Latifa, Asala and George Wassouf.

Nawal al-Zoghbi

During the ceremony, Nawal Al Zoghbi appeared in 3 looks, a long and tight black dress, a red jumpsuit, and a fluffy white dress.

Nawal al-Zoghbi

Designer Tony Ward dress

Nawal al-Zoghbi

On the other hand, Nawal Al Zoghbi revealed clips from the video clip of her new song, “I’m Not WhatsApp”, which she will be releasing on January 4.

It is noteworthy that Nawal Al Zoghbi’s latest song was called “Hala”, produced by Lifestyle Studios, directed by Fadi Haddad, and the song is written by Hani Saroo, composed by Ahmed Zaeem, distributed by Amr Al Khodari.

