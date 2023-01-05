Fashion_Police: Nawal Al-Zoghbi is elegant in a red dress open from the front.. Mai Omar wore it two years ago | news

The Lebanese star, Nawal Al Zoghbi, caught the eye during her appearance in her latest clip, “Anna Mesh Batsab”, which she released at the beginning of 2023, and appeared in it wearing elegant and sexy clothes.

In the second half of the clip, Nawal Al Zoghbi appeared in a sexy red dress, with a front opening that reaches the top of the thigh and a belt of the same color as the dress, and a V-neck, designed by Basil Soda.

Nawal Al Zoghbi behind the scenes of “I’m not WhatsApp”

Nawal Al Zoghbi in the same dress as Mai Omar

Nawal Al Zoghbi appeared in a simple dress, and relied on her hair falling on her back and simple jewelry.

The star Mai Omar appeared in the same dress at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Cairo Film Festival.

Nawal Al Zoghbi in a red dress designed by Basil Soda

“Ana Mesh Betsab” is written by the poet Amr Al-Masry, composed by Amr El-Shazly, arranged by Amr El-Khodary, and the clip was directed by Dan Haddad.

Nawal Al Zoghbi returns to an old look of hers and uses the head of Tutankhamun – Notes on “I am not WhatsApp”



In a related context, Nawal Al Zoghbi shared with her fans new photos of her from the “Trio Night” concert, which was held on New Year’s Eve in Riyadh, in which 12 male and female artists participated.

Nawal al-Zoghbi

The “Trio Night” concert was organized by the Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and 13 stars and stars participated in it, namely: Najwa Karam, Nawal Al Zoghbi, Elisa, Nancy Ajram, Saber Al-Rubai, Walid Tawfiq, Wael Kfoury, Angham, Bahaa Sultan, Assi Al-Hillani, Latifa, Asala and George Wassouf.

It is noteworthy that Nawal Al Zoghbi’s latest song was called “Hala”, produced by Lifestyle Studios, directed by Fadi Haddad, and the song is written by Hani Saroo, composed by Ahmed Zaeem, distributed by Amr Al Khodary.

On the other hand, the star Mai Omar won the eighth place in the competition of the 100 most beautiful faces in the world, as the first Egyptian to reach the finals and outperform some international stars, and she expressed her great happiness with this event through her official Facebook account, writing: “Very happy with my victory in the 100 most beautiful competition.” Face in the world and my eighth place, and I will be the first Egyptian to win and reach the finals.

She added: And also in the top ten, ahead of international stars, such as Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman champion, who ranked 12th. More than one person from Egypt ran for the qualifiers before, but this is the first time for an Egyptian artist to win and pass the qualifiers and reach the finals.

Mai concluded her speech with: “This is something that makes me happy for two reasons. The first is that I won an important international competition like this, and the second thing is that I won an Egyptian artist who loves any gain or victory achieved by any Egyptian. Egypt is the country of creators and greats.

