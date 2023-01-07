Fawakherji: “Kazi Rose” presents a comic treatment of citizens’ problems

The film was presented with a cinematic vision directed by Wael Ramadanand write Sulaf Fwakhergywho expressed her happiness, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, “that the first show will be outside Syria in front of the Tunisian audience, which is known for its openness and artistic culture,” considering that “the film received the most beautiful reception.”

She explained that, through this film, she is going through the script-writing experience for the second time, after “Cherry LettersShe said: “I started the film in support of Ramadan, the director of the work, then I adopted the project with love and enjoyed creating the characters, their thoughts, concerns and pains, and formed through their dialogues the sentences and messages that I want to convey.”

And she continued, “We were talking about public and private pain and the human condition Syrian And the Arab, and the difficulty of reaching the simple requirements of life in a different way, and we did not talk about the consequences of the war directly, but we presented it in a sarcastic manner so that it would reach faster than any other political discourse.

She added, “It was a hiccup between laughter and choking, always hoping to reach a solution.”

The Syrian star, Ramadan, Rana Al-Azem, Wafaa Mousalli, Mirna Shalfoun, Jenny Asber, Yazan Khalil, Jamal Al-Ali, Mayar Ismail, Fayez Kazak, and Andre Skaf, co-star in the film.

The premiere of “daily work” in TunisiaAn encouraging interaction from the audience, expressed by Fawakherji during her presentation of the work, as “Tunisian love and cultural participation between the two countries.”

And she added, “The film conveys the suffering of the Syrians in particular and the Arab peoples in general, as a result of the crises the world is witnessing, with a focus on the comedic treatment of the problems of the simple citizen, such as health, education, electricity outages, and the gas crisis.”

The film’s characters, belonging to different social groups and classes, meet in a nightclub called “Kazy Rose”, where they talk about their social, political and cultural problems.

It is noteworthy that the film was shown for the first time last September in Syria, then participated in the Los Angeles Film Festival in the United States, and won the Special Jury Prize and Best Screenplay.

Regarding her future projects, Fawakherji said that she is about to participate in a movie called “Madad”, which she directed, in addition to her participation in the series “Mal Al Qabban”, which will be shown next Ramadan.

The Syrian star reviewed, on her social media accounts, the details of her visit to Tunisia, before showing her new movie under the comment “Asalamah from Green Tunisia,” and published pictures of her from various tourist places.