Fifi Abdo reveals her daughter’s secrets in front of the audience.. Look what she said

Watch- You are now following the news of Fifi Abdo revealing her daughter’s secrets in front of the audience .. Look what she said and now with the details

Riyad – Ahmed Salah – The show artist, Fifi Abdo, shared a new video of her on her official account on her personal page, the social networking Instagram, to exchange photos and videos. And she runs, but from an aesthetic point of view, she used a lot of makeup and lipstick, and left her hair on her back, hanging my daughter Hanadi, who is afraid of fireworks.

During the past two days, the show artist was a guest on the People’s Talk program, where she provided a set of advice to the women in her married life.