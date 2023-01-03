Fifi Abdo reveals the reason for her request for divorce from her husband- (video)

London – “Al-Quds Al-Arabi”: The Egyptian actress, Fifi Abdo, revealed a situation she went through with her husband, which was going to end in divorce.

Fifi said during her stay as a guest on a TV program: “Once my husband heard his voice at the beginning of the passport, and I am an artist, and in front of two of his companions, I told him that I must divorce because I raised your voice to me.”

And she added: “What happened means that I am not respected, and I told him, ‘Oh, do you not answer the people who yelled at me in front of them and tell me I am sorry, and he really answered them so that he would not divorce me, because respect and appreciation must be mutual.’”

She continued: “I have a certificate of experience, and I do not know men or sleep with them before I marry them, and after I marry them, I will try if he is generous or stingy, and play him with a slot for money, so that I know if he loses, he will get annoyed and annoyed, so I know that he is stingy.”