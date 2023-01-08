ENTERTAINMENT

From Souad Nasr to Wadih George Wassouf.. the most prominent victims of slimming operations

Posted on

Perhaps the dream of agility haunts many people around the world, which prompts them to perform slimming operations, and some of them pass through it safely and their dream comes true, and some of them fall victim to these operations and the result is death, that result that they did not imagine for a moment when making the decision.

And the last victim of these operations is Wadih George Wassouf, the son of the great artist George Wassouf, who passed away yesterday amidst the shock of everyone around him. His death and they departed from our world.

Wadih was not the only case of a celebrity who was exposed to this, as we heard more than fifteen years ago about the late artist Souad Nasr, whose death at that time caused a sensation, as she died due to a slimming operation as well, after she was exposed to a large dose of anesthetic that entered her aftermath. She was in a coma for a long time, which ended with her departure, and her husband filed a case against the anesthesiologist, who was sentenced to a suspended sentence of one year in prison.

Suad Nasr

Among the cases that also caused an uproar after their death due to a slimming operation was the Algerian singer Houari Manar, who died in Algeria when he was only 38 years old, which was never expected and was a shock to everyone around him.

In fact, we will find that each death due to slimming operations has a different cause, but in the end the result is the same, although senior doctors are the ones who perform these operations, but nothing guarantees the complete success of the operation.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

438
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
379
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
363
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
318
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
best iphone editing best iphone editing
316
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
307
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
300
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
299
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
294
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
287
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top