George Wassouf announces the death of his son Wadih, “Habib al-Qalb”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Syrian artist George Wassouf, famously known as “Sultan of Tarab”, announced on Friday, through his Twitter account, the death of his son Wadih.

Wassouf was known for his intense attachment to his late son, and the Syrian artist was called “Abu Wadih.” In a previous post by Wassouf on Twitter, he described his son as “the sweetheart of the heart.”

A large number of stars expressed their grief at the departure of Wadih, while fans of the Syrian artist launched the hashtag # Wadih_George_Wassouf, as they expressed their grief over the death of their favorite star’s son.