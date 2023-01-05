Golden Globes 2023… The return of the Grand Prize after being hidden for 3 years

After a two-year hiatus, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association returns this year to organizing its annual Golden Globe Awards 2023, in its 80th edition, next Tuesday, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, California.

And the association announced, through its Facebook account, that media figures Ana de Armas and Billy Porter, director Quentin Tarantino, and actors Tracy Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Bayer, will present the 2023 concert.

Back after a crisis

The organization of the huge ceremony was suspended for two years due to the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, and due to “scandals of corruption and racism and the lack of diversity in the members of the jury” in 2022, to replace the great celebration with the announcement of the names of the winners through the “Golden Globe” website, and through communication sites.

The award returns this year after the judging committee was amended, 10% of whose members were black and 10 were coloured. The Golden Globes are a major awards segment of the film industry, which culminates each year with the Academy Awards.

Nominations for the award continue throughout the year, from January 1 to December 31.

The Association announced the names of the nominees for the 27 categories of the Golden Globe Award, which was led by The Banshees of Inisherin with four actors.