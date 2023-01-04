Google celebrates the Egyptian writer Ihsan Abdel Quddous | Mix

famous search engineGoogleToday, Wednesday, the great Egyptian writer and novelist Ihsan Abdel Quddous, as this date coincides with the release of the first widespread English translation of Abdel Quddous’s novel, “No Sleep”, which was presented by the lady of the Arab screen, Faten Hamama, in a movie with the same title.

On social media, activists have re-published excerpts from the writings and works of the late writer, a number of which have been transformed into immortal dramas on television, theater and cinema.

Google celebrates the great writer “Ihsan Abdel Quddous”, who has published more than 600 stories and novels in his history, which have been translated into many languages, and the owner of the largest number of works that have been converted into films and TV series, the most famous of which is “I will not live in my father’s robes.”#Only _ in _ Egypt pic.twitter.com/n1TRcGcgbv – But in Egypt (@basfimasr) January 4, 2023

Abdel Quddous is an Egyptian journalist and writer, who made a quantum leap in the Arabic novel. He wrote more than 600 stories and novels, some of which were translated into foreign languages, the most famous of which are “In Our House A Man,” “The Dancer and the Politician,” and “I Will Not Live in My Father’s Robes.”

Today, the Google search engine celebrates the memory of the Egyptian novelist Ihsan Abdel Quddous.. Watch his logo on our home page and share with us in the comments his favorite works of yours and your memories with her 📚https://t.co/Q7b7YRQk6P pic.twitter.com/sRdBtJYskw — GoogleArabia (@GoogleArabia) January 4, 2023

In 1944, Ihsan Abdel Quddous began writing scripts for films, short stories, and novels, which made him decide to devote himself entirely to journalism and literature, and in several years he became a distinguished journalist, political writer, and novelist. In the magazine “Rose Al-Youssef”, he was given the full opportunity to work and succeed.

Google commemorates Ihsan Abdel Quddous ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3e0GBvATgm — Ahmed Wahba (@11Wahba) January 4, 2023

His first stories appeared entitled “The Love Maker” in 1948, then “The Love Seller” in 1949, then the long story “I am Free” in 1954, which was turned into a movie, and then his literary works continued.

He wrote more than 600 stories and novels, of which 49 were turned into movie scripts, 5 novels were turned into play scripts, 9 became radio series, 10 novels were turned into TV series, in addition to 65 novels that were translated into English, French and German.

Among his stories are his famous novels: “The Empty Pillow,” “I Don’t Sleep,” “In Our House A Man,” “Something in My Chest,” “Girls and Summer,” “Don’t Turn Off the Sun,” “Nothing Matters,” and “The Bullet Is Still in My Pocket”, “The Dancer and the Politician”, “I Will Not Live in My Father’s Robes”, “Oh Dear We Are All Thieves” and “Love in God’s Space”.

As for political writing, he had a weekly column in October magazine during the second half of the seventies of the twentieth century, entitled “On a Café in the Political Street,” then moved to “Al-Ahram” in the eighties.

Activists celebrated Abdel Quddous’s unique career, as they shared the image published by the search engine, and another image that brought him together with his mother, the able artist and journalist Fatima Al-Youssef, known as Rose Al-Youssef, while others asked questions about the best novels he wrote.

Ihsan Abdel Quddous, on the authority of his mother, the able artist and journalist Fatima Al-Youssef, known as Rose Al-Youssef My mother made this man out of me. It is true that I rebelled against the title of “son of the six,” which haunted me for years and years, but I did not reject this title. I do not know how she was able to bear me for nine months. pic.twitter.com/n6lmege7c6 – Omama (@rafelnabeel312) January 4, 2023

It is noteworthy that writer Ihsan Abdel Quddous died on January 11, 1992, and was buried in Cairo.