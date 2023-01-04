ENTERTAINMENT

Google celebrates the Egyptian writer Ihsan Abdel Quddous | Mix

Posted on

famous search engineGoogleToday, Wednesday, the great Egyptian writer and novelist Ihsan Abdel Quddous, as this date coincides with the release of the first widespread English translation of Abdel Quddous’s novel, “No Sleep”, which was presented by the lady of the Arab screen, Faten Hamama, in a movie with the same title.

On social media, activists have re-published excerpts from the writings and works of the late writer, a number of which have been transformed into immortal dramas on television, theater and cinema.

Abdel Quddous is an Egyptian journalist and writer, who made a quantum leap in the Arabic novel. He wrote more than 600 stories and novels, some of which were translated into foreign languages, the most famous of which are “In Our House A Man,” “The Dancer and the Politician,” and “I Will Not Live in My Father’s Robes.”

In 1944, Ihsan Abdel Quddous began writing scripts for films, short stories, and novels, which made him decide to devote himself entirely to journalism and literature, and in several years he became a distinguished journalist, political writer, and novelist. In the magazine “Rose Al-Youssef”, he was given the full opportunity to work and succeed.

His first stories appeared entitled “The Love Maker” in 1948, then “The Love Seller” in 1949, then the long story “I am Free” in 1954, which was turned into a movie, and then his literary works continued.

He wrote more than 600 stories and novels, of which 49 were turned into movie scripts, 5 novels were turned into play scripts, 9 became radio series, 10 novels were turned into TV series, in addition to 65 novels that were translated into English, French and German.

Among his stories are his famous novels: “The Empty Pillow,” “I Don’t Sleep,” “In Our House A Man,” “Something in My Chest,” “Girls and Summer,” “Don’t Turn Off the Sun,” “Nothing Matters,” and “The Bullet Is Still in My Pocket”, “The Dancer and the Politician”, “I Will Not Live in My Father’s Robes”, “Oh Dear We Are All Thieves” and “Love in God’s Space”.

As for political writing, he had a weekly column in October magazine during the second half of the seventies of the twentieth century, entitled “On a Café in the Political Street,” then moved to “Al-Ahram” in the eighties.

Activists celebrated Abdel Quddous’s unique career, as they shared the image published by the search engine, and another image that brought him together with his mother, the able artist and journalist Fatima Al-Youssef, known as Rose Al-Youssef, while others asked questions about the best novels he wrote.

It is noteworthy that writer Ihsan Abdel Quddous died on January 11, 1992, and was buried in Cairo.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

414
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
357
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
343
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
301
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
291
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
278
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
275
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
274
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
271
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top