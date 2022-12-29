Haifa Wehbe… shines with a bold look and a dress in spectrum colors that catches the eye.. .. Watch now

Abu Dhabi – Ahmed Al-Jazzar – Haifa shared new photos of her with her fans, through her personal page, the Instagram photo and video exchange site.

Haifa Wehbe look

Haifa Wehbe appeared in a feminine look, in a short, delightful dress, with a cape cut, intertwining colors “red, yellow, blue”, as she left her hair loose on her shoulders, and put on soft makeup commensurate with her beauty, which led to the admiration of her fans.

This sparked great controversy about her appearance, but she commented on it, saying: “December atmosphere.”

And the artist got used to her bold images that raise controversy, to become from time to time the talk of the social media. Haifa commented on the pictures: «».