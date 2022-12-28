Haitham Zenita: I did not divorce Ghada Abdel Razek, and what happened was a dispute

Toss News

The Egyptian director of photography, Haitham Zenita, released a surprise by not divorcing his wife, actress Ghada Abdel Razek, despite her announcement of the separation, indicating that what happened was a dispute and ended.

The artist, Ghada Abdel Razek, had recently announced her divorce from her husband and compatriot, director of photography Haitham Zenita, after a marriage that lasted two and a half years.

Ghada Abdel Razek did not explain the reasons that led to the separation, and contented herself with deleting the pictures of her ex-husband from her Instagram account.

Haitham Zenita said in an exclusive statement to “Erm News”: “Ghada Abdel Razek and I did not separate, and her statement to that was under the influence of her anger because of a dispute that arose between us, like any couple, and the dispute has ended now and everything is back as it was.”

Zenita revealed that he did not go out and declare to the media because the matter is personal, and it is not permissible to go out to the media.

And Ghada Abdel Razek had revealed, in a televised statement, that she had recently separated from Zenita, “quietly, away from provoking controversy and advertising on social media platforms.”

Abdel Razek did not explain the reasons that led to the separation, and contented herself with deleting the pictures of her ex-husband from her Instagram account.

Ghada Abdel Razek married Haitham Zenita in 2020, during the filming of her series “Sultana Al Moez”, where he presented her with “The Network” on the filming site, and the director of the series, Muhammad Bakir and author Iyad Ibrahim, witnessed the marriage contract.