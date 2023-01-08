Harry violently attacks his father, King Charles, and reveals the secret of his hatred for Megan

British Prince Harry said, in his memoirs, which are scheduled to be published this month, that his father was jealous of his wife, Megan Markle, and Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, the British Crown Prince.

And the British news agency (BA Media) stated that it was reported that Harry was the reason why his father supposedly said that he had “no money to spare” to financially support him and his wife Megan, as King Charles III feared that the “new and brilliant” American actress would steal lights from it.

Harry said in his highly anticipated Spear memoirs, which were accidentally released early in Spain, that his father had “been through this before and had no desire to allow it to happen again”, an apparent reference to the late Princess Diana of Wales.

According to the Daily Telegraph, one of the many media outlets that obtains a copy of the Spanish text and its translation, Harry said before his engagement to Megan that his father had raised the issue of the actress’s livelihood, and asked if she planned to continue working after their marriage.

And when Harry told his now-king father that he didn’t think so, Charles replied: “Well, my dear son, you already know we have no money to spare.”

The book will be released on January 10, written by JR Moringer.