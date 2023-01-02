He underwent heart surgery.. Details of the health condition of the poet Muhammad Abu N

Books-Mustafa Hamza:

The composer, Islam Nasser, revealed the details of the health condition of the poet, Muhammad Abu Nima, after he underwent heart surgery on Monday morning.

Islam, in a special statement to “Masrawy”, said: “The friend, the poet Muhammad Abu Nima, suffered from sudden fatigue, and this morning he performed heart surgery to install a catheter and stent.”

Nasser continued, saying, “Thank God, he got out of the operating room, and his condition is now better.”

The poet Muhammad Abu Nema cooperated with a group of the stars of the song, as he presented with the artist Asala the songs “The one who is upset will leave”, “Bint Akaber” and “Rafaqa”, which sparked controversy after the clerics refused to introduce the artist Asala to her, and put it through YouTube, and demanded that it be deleted because of the inadmissibility of exploiting the hadiths of the Prophet in songs.

The artist, Hamada Helal, presented, from the words of the poet Muhammad Abu Nema, a set of songs in the series “Al-Maddah 2”, and the singer Ramy Gamal collaborated with him on the songs “Qamar and Light” and “The Idea of ​​the Mtasab”.