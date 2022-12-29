Here Zahid reveals the truth about her apology for Tamer Hosni’s new movie “Taj”. news

Actress Hana El Zahed revealed the truth about her apology for participating in Tamer Hosni’s new movie “Taj”.

Here, Al-Zahid wrote on her account’s story on the social networking site Instgram: “The news that comes down to my apology for Tamer Hosni’s new movie is incorrect. Unfortunately, I am not exposed to the movie in the first place.”

We recommend – 12 statements from Saad Lamjarred before his concert in Egypt .. about the intelligence of the plateau, the conditions for his engagement in acting, and his dream of reaching the world

And about working with Tamer Hosni, she said: “I was fortunate that I worked on the movie (I Love You), for which I have so far received two awards.”

The movie “I Love You” starring: Tamer Hosni, Hana Al Zahed, Hoda Al Mufti, Hamdi Al Mirghani, Medhat Tekha, Ahmed Azmy, Shahd Al Shater, Farah Al Zahed, Amr Sahsah, and written and directed by Tamer Hosni.

here ascetic

After 25 weeks in cinemas, the movie “I Love You” achieved revenues of 55 million 379 thousand 681 pounds.

Tamer Hosni and here is ascetic

Its events revolve around the life of a man who goes through two love stories, and flounders in his life between two girls, and shows the difference in the sincerity of the expression of love between a man and a woman.

Read also:

Menna Arafa is a presenter for the first time…Do you present a program on women?

Hind Akef supports Wafaa Makki after her complaint about not participating in artistic works: What happens is shameful and forbidden

The most prominent of them is “Kira Wal Jinn” .. 3 films were withdrawn from cinemas

Yasmine Sabry explains the fact that she has a baby girl

#Fashion_Police: The most elegant 5 stars in 2022.. Get to know them

Quiz “In Art”: Do you remember all of Ahmed Helmy’s works? Show us how much you will answer

Do not miss it: stars who will not attend with us in 2023 … continuing in our hearts

Download the FilFan app … and (Live Among the Stars)

Google Play | https://bit.ly/36husBt

Store waterhttps://apple.co/3sZI7oJ

