Here Zahid reveals the truth about her apology for Tamer Hosni’s new movie “Taj”. news

Actress Hana El Zahed revealed the truth about her apology for participating in Tamer Hosni’s new movie “Taj”.

Here, Al-Zahid wrote on her account’s story on the social networking site Instgram: “The news that comes down to my apology for Tamer Hosni’s new movie is incorrect. Unfortunately, I am not exposed to the movie in the first place.”

And about working with Tamer Hosni, she said: “I was fortunate that I worked on the movie (I Love You), for which I have so far received two awards.”

The movie “I Love You” starring: Tamer Hosni, Hana Al Zahed, Hoda Al Mufti, Hamdi Al Mirghani, Medhat Tekha, Ahmed Azmy, Shahd Al Shater, Farah Al Zahed, Amr Sahsah, and written and directed by Tamer Hosni.

here ascetic

After 25 weeks in cinemas, the movie “I Love You” achieved revenues of 55 million 379 thousand 681 pounds.

Tamer Hosni and here is ascetic

Its events revolve around the life of a man who goes through two love stories, and flounders in his life between two girls, and shows the difference in the sincerity of the expression of love between a man and a woman.

