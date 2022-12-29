Hind Akef supports Wafaa Makki after her complaint not to participate in the artwork: What happens is shameful and forbidden | news





The artist, Hind Akef, supported her colleague, the artist, Wafaa Makki, after the latter’s statements about her financial crisis and the accumulation of debts, due to her lack of participation in any artwork.

Hind Akef said, on her page on the social networking site Facebook: “This is the issue of an entire generation. I would like to add my voice to your voice, O Wafaa. I support the artist Wafaa Makki and support all my colleagues and my generation who grieved and stayed at home. Our circumstances and the secrets of our homes on social media so that we can work?!

And she added, “Who is responsible for that? Until when will this wrong situation continue? Our generation is very tired and many successful series and works of art have been shattered.”

Hind Akef concluded: “I call on those responsible for the art industry and the work of series and artwork, to intervene quickly because there are quick solutions to solve this problem that threatens the lives of many artists and creators, and to be fair in distributing roles in series and artwork to all actors, seriously we are in a great crisis.” Literally a disaster.”

And Wafaa Makki said she had complained that she did not have a job or a source of livelihood to spend on herself, and on her mother who was ill with cancer and could not move, and she called for help and assistance in facing her circumstances, and based on these circumstances she obtained a loan of 31 thousand pounds and an advance from the Actors Syndicate in order to She got out of her crisis and is currently paying, but she was unable to do so, in light of the accumulation of debts and the high prices for her mother’s treatment.

She also indicated that her house does not have food and she remains hungry for days because there is no money with her and that she stays for two days to collect 5 pounds, which is not enough to buy a sandwich or a bag of bread for her mother, expressing her anger at the artistic community ignoring her, and not using her in Any works of art for you to get off the hook.

Wafaa Makki stated that her work was purposeful and did not engage in any regrets or otherwise, and she was working 19 hours a day, demanding to return to work in order to overcome her difficult financial conditions.

She said that a number of artists suffer from the same issue and are ignored by not assigning any works to them, despite their difficult circumstances and the accumulation of debts.

Wafaa Makki confirmed that she had asked the artist Ashraf Zaki, captain of the actors, a lot to look for work for her and her promise, but so far it has not happened.

Wafaa Makki participated in many Egyptian films such as “Cheap Meat”, “Against the Government”, “The Last Scene”, “Except My Daughter”, “Girls and the Unknown”, “The Dumb Witness” and “The Aesthetic”, and she also participated in the series “Wolves of the Mountain”. And “The White Flag” and “The Gate of Metwali” and “The Wall of Magra Al-Oyoun” and “The Spider’s Web” and “The Minister’s Daughter”.

She started acting in 1985 by performing small roles, then she gained great stardom after playing the character “Mahja” in the series “Wolves of the Mountain” in the early nineties, and she was accused in the case of torturing her maid in 2001, and she was sentenced to ten years in prison with work and enforcement, but After that, the sentence was reduced to three years, so that he graduated in 2004.

