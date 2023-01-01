ENTERTAINMENT

Hossam Habib responds to the news of his assault on Sherine Abdel Wahhab in Beirut

Posted on

London – “Al-Quds Al-Arabi”: During the past hours, news spread on some news websites and social networking sites, confirming that the artist Hossam Habib repeatedly assaulted his wife, the artist. Sherine Abdel Wahab In the hotel where they are staying in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In his first response, Hossam confirmed in media statements that all this news circulating is nothing but absurd and completely untrue rumors, and that his relationship with Sherine is in the best condition, and all the rumors circulating on social media know their source and who is behind them.

He added: “The news is not true, and it is a lie, of course, and we are preparing for a lot of work in the coming period, and by asking people to stop listening to the yellow press .. from them to God .. sick people.”

This is the first rumor circulating about the deterioration of Hossam and Sherine’s relationship after they returned to each other again on November 12th.

Sherine and Hossam had been subjected to great criticism in the past few days because of their appearance in some nightlife venues and their actions, which many confirmed were issued by them unconsciously.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

407
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
350
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
335
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
296
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
285
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
277
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
272
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
268
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
267
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
264
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top