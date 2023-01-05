I do not compete with dancers because I am a leader..and I refuse to cohabitate

The Egyptian dancer, Dina, said that she does not live in the stage of competition with the dancers, but rather she is in the stage of creativity, indicating that she has exceeded the focus and interest in building a name for her.

Dina denied the value of the wages she receives, which are spread in the press or communication sites, indicating that they are wrong, whether related to her wages or the other dancers.

The Egyptian artist rejected the idea of ​​cohabitation, which seemed to be widespread at the present time, and whose idea is based on establishing a man and a woman in the same house and living as a married couple, provided that they decide in the end either to associate, separate, or remain in friendship.