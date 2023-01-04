I do not force anyone to love me.. There are no specifications for the boy of my dreams

The young Egyptian actress, Menna Arafa, confirmed that she is currently focusing on her work far from anything else, and is also trying to develop her skills, because she sees herself in a better place.

Arafa added that she had received many messages from her fans to pay more attention to her work and her artistic career, noting that she was fortunate to have followers who wished her well, supported her and gave her advice.

On the other hand, the young artist mentioned to “Fuchsia” that she had no power to respond to negative commentators, or to justify any position, commenting: “Whoever loves me will love me, and whoever hates me will continue to hate me, and from the other I will not let anyone love me against their will.”

Menna Arafa revealed that she is always attacked without knowing the reason, nor is she looking into the matter, because as long as she is on the right path from her point of view, her family, and our Lord, she does not care about anything.

She emphasized that she does not like to play the role of a “victim”, because there is another audience who loves, respects and appreciates her very much.

She explained that there are no specifications for the boy of her dreams currently, and most of what she cares about is focusing on her artwork.