ENTERTAINMENT

I do not force anyone to love me.. There are no specifications for the boy of my dreams

Posted on

The young Egyptian actress, Menna Arafa, confirmed that she is currently focusing on her work far from anything else, and is also trying to develop her skills, because she sees herself in a better place.

Arafa added that she had received many messages from her fans to pay more attention to her work and her artistic career, noting that she was fortunate to have followers who wished her well, supported her and gave her advice.

On the other hand, the young artist mentioned to “Fuchsia” that she had no power to respond to negative commentators, or to justify any position, commenting: “Whoever loves me will love me, and whoever hates me will continue to hate me, and from the other I will not let anyone love me against their will.”

Menna Arafa revealed that she is always attacked without knowing the reason, nor is she looking into the matter, because as long as she is on the right path from her point of view, her family, and our Lord, she does not care about anything.

She emphasized that she does not like to play the role of a “victim”, because there is another audience who loves, respects and appreciates her very much.

She explained that there are no specifications for the boy of her dreams currently, and most of what she cares about is focusing on her artwork.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

414
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
357
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
343
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
301
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
291
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
278
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
275
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
274
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
271
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top