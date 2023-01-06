I killed 25 Taliban..and the operation was recorded on video

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry said in his long-awaited memoir, which went on sale in Spain days before it was due to be released, that he killed 25 people during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

This is the first time that the 38-year-old has discussed the number of Taliban fighters he personally killed during his military service.

The prince wrote of his time in Afghanistan, when he watched videos of each “kill.” When he returned to base, a nose-mounted video camera on his Apache helicopter recorded the entire mission.

Prince Harry was deployed as a forward air controller in Helmand province during his first stint in 2007-2008, which was cut short when foreign news agencies breached a news blackout agreed with the British media.

He also said in his memoirs that his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him down during a quarrel between them in 2019 over Megan Merkel, Harry’s wife.

Cocaine use in adolescence

Harry, 38, tells in his book “Spear” (reserve), how he and his brother William, 40, the sons of King Charles, begged their father not to marry Camilla, his second wife, and that he used cocaine as a teenager.





Harry’s book was due to be released on the market on January 10, but the Guardian newspaper published leaked excerpts last night, and Reuters and other media were able to obtain copies of it in Spanish after its early release in Spain.

May not attend his father’s coronation

Some details of the book also appeared in a clip broadcast by ITV channel from an interview with Harry, which will be broadcast later, in which he said that he could not promise to attend his father’s coronation in May.

Harry’s memoirs also provide a personal description of the difficulties he faced dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his time in the army, when he said he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan, as well as his disagreements with the press.

But the most prominent revelations related to the relationship with his family, which has cast a shadow over the British royal family since he and Megan stepped down from their official duties in 2020 to move to California and start a new life.

As is customary for the royal family, spokespeople for King Charles and Prince William declined to comment.

“slutty and impudent”

Harry wrote that a fight occurred in 2019 at his London home after his brother, William, described Megan as “tough”, “rude” and “cheeky”.

Harry wrote about the incident, saying, “He grabbed my collar, tore off my necklace, and knocked me to the ground.”





He continued, “I fell on the dog’s food plate, which broke under my back and injured me. I lay there for a moment, stunned, then got up and told him to get out of here.”

He looked sorry and apologised.

Harry wrote that William then provoked him to hit him back, but he refused, and then William returned after that, “and he seemed sorry and apologetic,” and asked him not to tell Megan that he “attacked him.”

Princes William and Harry were considered very close after the death of their mother, Diana, in Paris in a car accident in 1997. But the rift broke out between the two brothers since Harry married Megan, the former actress, in 2018, and then the couple abandoned their royal duties.

First meeting with Camila

Elsewhere in the book, Harry refers to his first encounter with Camilla, whom Diana blamed for the breakdown of their marriage. Harry says he and William accepted Camilla but asked their father not to marry her.

“Despite the fact that Willie and I asked him not to do this, my father moved on,” Harry wrote. “Despite the bitterness and sadness we felt as we closed yet another page in our mother’s history, we knew this was irrelevant.”