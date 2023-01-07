I lost $8 million in banks..and I support Faris Iskandar’s statement about female artists

The Lebanese artist, Fares Karam, expressed his happiness with the mini-album, which he recently finished preparing for, and included 5 songs, most notably: “The Red Light, Sarokh, Qamarji, On Our Date, La Shaw, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Oh Denny.”

Karam regretted the lack of loyalty and shocked him with some people who were appearing differently from reality, commenting: “There is no one to upset me. O mountain, no wind shakes you.”

He added, “Certainly not all people love me, and I cannot please everyone. This is me, and if I go with stars older than me to a certain place, I know who I am. There is a lot of world that has standards.”

And about choosing the artist Najwa Karam to perform a joint duet, he said: “She is the person who most resembles me in terms of voice, temperament and psyche. She is dear to my heart.”

The Lebanese artist revealed that he lost a large amount in Lebanese banks, amounting to about 8 million and 400 thousand US dollars, considering that he made a big mistake when he trusted politicians in his country.

He continued, “I am very peaceful, but if he steps on my nail, I will step on his ankle.” And I support the artist, Fares Iskandar, with what he said during his interview with the media, Rabaa Al-Zayyat, about some Lebanese artists. His words represent me.

In the conclusion of his speech, Fares Karam indicated that he always prefers to keep his family away from the media, and this is what makes him avoid revealing the features of his son Karam and his daughter Maryam.