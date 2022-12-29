ENTERTAINMENT

“I was very impressed” … Mayan Al-Sayed shocked Adam Al-Sharqawi in a funny prank | news

Posted on

The artist, Mayan Al-Sayed, carried out a funny prank on the artist, Adam Al-Sharqawi, behind the scenes of one of the works that bring them together.

Mayan El-Sayed chose to follow the implementation of the “celebrity death” prank currently circulating on TikTok, where she pretended to read a shocking news on her phone, while she was filming Adam El Sharkawy’s reaction.

We recommend- Watari warns against dealing with Elissa after her recent statement to terminate the contract between them

Adam Al-Sharqawi paid attention when Mayan pretended to be shocked, before reading to him fake news about “the death of Joaquin Phoenix at the age of 48”, which made “Al-Sharqawi” remain in disbelief.

It did not take a few seconds before Mayan Al-Sayed laughed, explaining that she had carried out a prank on Al-Sharqawi, who did not believe him.

@mayanelsayed Celebrity death pranked @Adam Elsharkawy on set😜 #foryoupage #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound – Mayan El Sayed

It is noteworthy that Mayan Al-Sayed and Adam Al-Sharqawi are participating in Yousra’s new series, “Praise be to God for safety,” which is expected to be shown during Ramadan 2023. It was written by Muhammad Zulfiqar, produced by Al-Adl Group and directed by Amr Salah, and co-starring Muhammad Tharwat and Shaima Seif.

Read also:

Here Zahid reveals the truth about her apology for Tamer Hosni’s new movie “Taj”

The Eiffel Tower from the window of a tuk-tuk.. the first propaganda poster for “Ramses Paris”

Ramadan 2023- Salah Abdullah participates with Ruby in “His Excellency the Mayor”

Did Nancy Ajram refuse to sing with Nawal Al Zoghbi? The singer replies

Don’t miss: #fashionpolice: Emily Cooper’s style secrets at Emily in Paris

Download the FilFan app … and (Live Among the Stars)

Google Play | https://bit.ly/36husBt

Store waterhttps://apple.co/3sZI7oJ

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top