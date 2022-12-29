“I was very impressed” … Mayan Al-Sayed shocked Adam Al-Sharqawi in a funny prank | news

The artist, Mayan Al-Sayed, carried out a funny prank on the artist, Adam Al-Sharqawi, behind the scenes of one of the works that bring them together.

Mayan El-Sayed chose to follow the implementation of the “celebrity death” prank currently circulating on TikTok, where she pretended to read a shocking news on her phone, while she was filming Adam El Sharkawy’s reaction.

We recommend- Watari warns against dealing with Elissa after her recent statement to terminate the contract between them

Adam Al-Sharqawi paid attention when Mayan pretended to be shocked, before reading to him fake news about “the death of Joaquin Phoenix at the age of 48”, which made “Al-Sharqawi” remain in disbelief.

It did not take a few seconds before Mayan Al-Sayed laughed, explaining that she had carried out a prank on Al-Sharqawi, who did not believe him.

@mayanelsayed Celebrity death pranked @Adam Elsharkawy on set😜 #foryoupage #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound – Mayan El Sayed

It is noteworthy that Mayan Al-Sayed and Adam Al-Sharqawi are participating in Yousra’s new series, “Praise be to God for safety,” which is expected to be shown during Ramadan 2023. It was written by Muhammad Zulfiqar, produced by Al-Adl Group and directed by Amr Salah, and co-starring Muhammad Tharwat and Shaima Seif.

Read also:

Here Zahid reveals the truth about her apology for Tamer Hosni’s new movie “Taj”

The Eiffel Tower from the window of a tuk-tuk.. the first propaganda poster for “Ramses Paris”

Ramadan 2023- Salah Abdullah participates with Ruby in “His Excellency the Mayor”

Did Nancy Ajram refuse to sing with Nawal Al Zoghbi? The singer replies

Don’t miss: #fashionpolice: Emily Cooper’s style secrets at Emily in Paris

Download the FilFan app … and (Live Among the Stars)

Google Play | https://bit.ly/36husBt

Store waterhttps://apple.co/3sZI7oJ