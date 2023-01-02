ENTERTAINMENT

In 5 days, the revenues of “Nabil Gemayel, a plastic surgeon” approached 9 m

Posted on

I wrote – Mona Al-Muji:

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, cinemas received the movie “Nabil El Gemayel, The Beautician”, to start competing for box office revenues.

On its fifth day in cinemas, Sunday, January 1, 2023, the film achieved a revenue of one million and 581 thousand and 705 pounds, bringing the total it achieved in 5 days to 8 million and 973 thousand and 612 pounds.

“Nabil El Gemayel, a plastic surgeon,” written by Amin Gamal and Mohamed Mahrez, directed by Khaled Marei, starring Mohamed Heneidy, Nour the Lebanese, Mohamed Salam, Mahmoud Hafez, Rahma Ahmed, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Mohamed El Sawy.

