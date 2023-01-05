In Al-Hawa Sui.. A joint Egyptian-Libyan drama that will be shown next Ramadan

















Posted on: Thursday, January 5, 2023 – 7:15 PM | Last update: Thursday, January 5, 2023 – 7:15 PM



The upcoming Ramadan race 2023 will witness the competition of the series “Fi Al-Hawa Sui”, which is a joint Egyptian-Libyan series that includes stars from both countries, in cooperation between the Panorama Company for Artistic Production and Distribution and the Ramses Al-Masry Company for its owner, Mahrous Al-Masry, produced by the Libyan General Authority for Riding, Theater and Arts.

Among the stars of the series “Fi Al-Hawa Sui”, from Egypt, are the artists Muhammad Abdel-Gawad, Sharif Khairallah, Engy Sharaf, Jesse Al-Masry, Hamed Sharabi, and the stars of Libya, artists Abdel Basset Al-Jared, Eid Saeed and Kholoud Nafeh, Abdel-Salam Al-Hawari, Hanan Sarhan, Soma Muhammad and Laura.

In press statements, the Libyan artist, Eid Said, announced that the series is called “Fi Al Hawa Sui” and will be broadcast on a number of Libyan, Egyptian and Arab channels.

Eid Saeed added that he presents the character “Houda” in the series, an Egyptian mechanic working in Libya with a light-hearted comic personality. He returns to Egypt in the last episodes, decides to settle in Egypt and change his activity from a mechanic to a singer.

Finally, the Libyan artist, Eid Said, thanked the artist, Ashraf Zaki, captain of the acting professions, for his great role in completing the contracting procedures between the two parties and overcoming all difficulties.