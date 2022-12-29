In chronological order… Egyptian celebrities who passed away in 2022

Ramallah – the world of the homeland
Days until the end of the year 2022, and he turned his pages, along with the ages of a group of Egyptian celebrities, who throughout their career achieved presence and distinction in various fields of art, media and law.
In chronological order
January 4:
Composer Ahmed Al-Hajjar, brother of the famous singer Ali Al-Hajjar, died at the age of 65, after a sudden heart attack, while watching TV at home, according to his family members’ accounts.
6th of the same month:
Actress Maha Abu Auf passed away at the age of 65 as well, after a journey that spanned many years with lung cancer.
January 9:
The announcement of the death of journalist Wael Al-Ibrashi due to pulmonary fibrosis resulting from his infection with the Corona virus, which led to the erosion of a large part of his lungs.
February 3:
The artist, Aida Abdel Aziz, passed away at the age of 92, after a struggle with illness, after an artistic journey that spanned decades.
The next day, February 4:
Theatrical director Jalal Al-Sharqawi passed away, after he was infected with the Corona virus, and he was transferred to the intensive care room in the hospital while he was suffering from shortness of breath, and after days of his stay in the hospital he breathed his last.
On the 26th of the same month:
The artist, Gala Fahmy, passed away at the age of 59, as a result of a sharp drop in blood circulation, and the heart muscle stopped due to an acute heart attack, with a severe disturbance of consciousness, and acute respiratory failure.
March 25:
The artist, Ahmed Halawa, passed away at the age of 73, after he was infected with the Corona virus in the previous month, which led to his entering intensive care, and doctors described his condition as serious.
May 20:
The artist and broadcaster, Samir Sabry, died after suffering from heart disease, and underwent a delicate surgery to replace the mitral valve 3 months before his death.
He had also undergone chemotherapy earlier, which lasted about a year and a half against cancer, which greatly affected his health.
August 9:
The artist, Rajaa Hussein, passed away at the age of 83, after a struggle with illness. September 22: The artist, Hisham Selim, died at the age of 64, after a struggle with lung cancer.
October 25:
Lawyer Farid El-Deeb passed away at the age of 79, after a long struggle with leukemia. Al-Deeb had gained great fame by assuming the defense of the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, in the cases in which he was tried after the protests that led to his resignation from power in 2011.
The death of the great Egyptian journalist Moufid Fawzy:
Before the end of the year, on December 4: the journalist Mufid Fawzy passed away after a health problem, as a result of which he was taken to the hospital, where he was suffering from obstruction of the bile ducts.