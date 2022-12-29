In chronological order… Egyptian celebrities who passed away in 2022

Ramallah – the world of the homeland

Days until the end of the year 2022, and he turned his pages, along with the ages of a group of Egyptian celebrities, who throughout their career achieved presence and distinction in various fields of art, media and law.

In chronological order

January 4:

Composer Ahmed Al-Hajjar, brother of the famous singer Ali Al-Hajjar, died at the age of 65, after a sudden heart attack, while watching TV at home, according to his family members’ accounts.

6th of the same month: