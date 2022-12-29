In just two weeks, the movie “Avatar” collects more than a billion dollars in theaters

Achieve Avatar: The Way of WaterRevenue of $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks.

Director James Cameron’s blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, joins “Jurassic World: Dominion” in achieving 10-figure earnings this year and may overtake Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” To be the highest revenue for the year 2022 before it stopped showing in cinemas.

Avatar’s performance means that 2022 will end with three films crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office.

And while that’s a far cry from the $9 billion in earnings seen in 2019 — the last full year at the box office before the pandemic — it’s still an increase from 2020 and 2021 which saw zero, one film in a row earning more than $1 billion. , according to what was reported by the “CNBC” network, and “Al Arabiya.net” reviewed it.

Although some industry observers expected the domestic box office to exceed $8 or $9 billion, those hopes were dashed in part by delays to some big-budget films, including another Tom Cruise film, the highly anticipated Mission. : Impossible – Dead Reckoning”.

The ranking of the 10 highest-grossing films in 2022 was as follows:

10. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ – $402 million

9. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – $405 million

8. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – $760 million worldwide

7. ‘The Batman’ – $770 million

6. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – November, $803 million

5. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ – $939 million

4. The superhero movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ – $955.7 million

3. Fantasy movie ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ – $1 billion

2. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ – $1.03 billion

1. Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick – $1.5 billion