ENTERTAINMENT

In the presence of Sahar Rami and her son, the opening of the “Cinema Khairy Beshara” program in

Posted on

03:37 PM

Friday 06 January 2023

I wrote – Mona Al-Muji:

Yesterday evening, Thursday, January 5, Zawya Cinema witnessed the inauguration of the Khairy Beshara Cinema program, which is scheduled to continue until the 31st of the same month.

The opening was attended by director Amir Ramses, actress Sahar Rami and her son Salem Hussein El Emam. The program presents 12 films directed by the great creator Khairy Bishara, the first of which was “Cabria” starring the late Ahmed Zaki, the late Hussein Al-Imam and the artist Sahar Rami.

The “Cinema Khairy Bishara” program includes a group of films that have been restored by the Red Sea Festival and the National Cinema Center. Young.

Director Khairy Bishara expressed his happiness and anticipation of the audience’s interaction with the program’s films, especially since there is a new generation that did not have the opportunity to watch his films except through television and not in the theater, but he is very excited about the idea of ​​showing a group of his films throughout January through a corner cinema screen.

The “Cinema Khairi Beshara” program is an opportunity to rediscover his works in their diversity and differences, and to get acquainted with the director who is often described as a rebel. More than 6 dialogue seminars will be held during the program after a number of films that will be presented, namely “Buoy No. 70, The Ring and the Bracelet, and A Sweet Day”. Bitter, Crab was shown at the opening, Wild Desire, Ice Cream in Glim, America Chica Pica, Strawberry War, Traffic Light, Moon Night, Moon Dog, and three documentaries: Tank Hunter, Seagull, and Country Doctor. The seminars will be moderated by director Omar Al-Zuhairi, and director Sherif Al-Bandari, director Ayten Amin, director Ahmed Fawzi Saleh, and critic Nour Al-Safouri.

It is noteworthy that director Khairy Bishara’s artistic debut was through documentaries, especially with the establishment of the National Center for Documentary and Short Films in 1967.

Bishara won many awards throughout his artistic career, including the Idea Award for his documentary film “Tank Hunter” in 1975. He also received the State Encouragement Award in Arts from the Supreme Council for Arts, Literature and Social Sciences.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

425
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
368
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
352
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
310
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
303
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
298
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
291
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
290
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
285
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
279
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top