In the presence of Sahar Rami and her son, the opening of the “Cinema Khairy Beshara” program in

I wrote – Mona Al-Muji:

Yesterday evening, Thursday, January 5, Zawya Cinema witnessed the inauguration of the Khairy Beshara Cinema program, which is scheduled to continue until the 31st of the same month.

The opening was attended by director Amir Ramses, actress Sahar Rami and her son Salem Hussein El Emam. The program presents 12 films directed by the great creator Khairy Bishara, the first of which was “Cabria” starring the late Ahmed Zaki, the late Hussein Al-Imam and the artist Sahar Rami.

The “Cinema Khairy Bishara” program includes a group of films that have been restored by the Red Sea Festival and the National Cinema Center. Young.

Director Khairy Bishara expressed his happiness and anticipation of the audience’s interaction with the program’s films, especially since there is a new generation that did not have the opportunity to watch his films except through television and not in the theater, but he is very excited about the idea of ​​showing a group of his films throughout January through a corner cinema screen.

The “Cinema Khairi Beshara” program is an opportunity to rediscover his works in their diversity and differences, and to get acquainted with the director who is often described as a rebel. More than 6 dialogue seminars will be held during the program after a number of films that will be presented, namely “Buoy No. 70, The Ring and the Bracelet, and A Sweet Day”. Bitter, Crab was shown at the opening, Wild Desire, Ice Cream in Glim, America Chica Pica, Strawberry War, Traffic Light, Moon Night, Moon Dog, and three documentaries: Tank Hunter, Seagull, and Country Doctor. The seminars will be moderated by director Omar Al-Zuhairi, and director Sherif Al-Bandari, director Ayten Amin, director Ahmed Fawzi Saleh, and critic Nour Al-Safouri.

It is noteworthy that director Khairy Bishara’s artistic debut was through documentaries, especially with the establishment of the National Center for Documentary and Short Films in 1967.

Bishara won many awards throughout his artistic career, including the Idea Award for his documentary film “Tank Hunter” in 1975. He also received the State Encouragement Award in Arts from the Supreme Council for Arts, Literature and Social Sciences.