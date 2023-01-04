In the video .. “Muhammad Abdo” cries while being honored with the Media Excellence Award for the National Day 2022

Despite his health conditions, the Arab artist, Mohamed Abdo, was keen to attend his honor at the Media Excellence Award ceremony for the National Day 2022, in return for his patriotic works during his artistic career. And after the artist Abdo went on stage, accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for Communication and the Official Spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth, he improvised a speech in which he thanked the organizers of the ceremony, and said: “This is the country that found me an orphan.” The lesson choked him, and he did not complete his speech.