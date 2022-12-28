In the video, Sherine Abdel Wahab sings I love you, Lebanon, alongside her husband Hossam Habib

The pioneers of social networking sites circulated a new video clip of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, who was accompanied by her husband, Hossam Habib, at one of the evenings.

Where Sherine Abdel Wahab appears singing “I Love You Lebanon” by Fayrouz while she was in a nightclub in Beirut, amidst the interaction of the attendees.

Sherine is with her husband and daughters in Lebanon to spend the end of the year vacation before setting off on the return trip through a number of works and concerts.

More: website Gulf NewsTo socialize, follow us on Gulf people