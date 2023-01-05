Jason Statham promotes his new movie from Dubai

International star Jason Statham chose to promote his new movie, Operation Fortune, from Dubai, and it premiered today at Reel Dubai Mall cinema.

The movie belongs to the categories of spy and thriller “Action”. The movie topped the list of the most searched on the Google search engine.

The film tells the story of a super spy named Orson Fortune, played by Jason Statham, who must track down and stop the sale of deadly new weapons technology used by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).

According to the events of the film, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to assist them in their secret mission around the world.

And the team of spies must do their best to prevent the weapon from falling into the wrong hands