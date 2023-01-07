ENTERTAINMENT

Jeremy Renner celebrates his birthday in the hospital after recovering

Posted on

International actor Jeremy Renner celebrated his birthday in the hospital, accompanied by the medical team that took care of him in intensive care, due to a serious accident, and revealed that he had finally recovered.

And after Jeremy Renner had a fatal accident in the snowstorm after he was run over by the tiller while he was trying to plow the road a quarter of a mile from his home so that his family could leave the house, and he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital, many celebrities and fans feared, and they demanded prayers for the actor.
In turn, the actor reassured his fans about his health by publishing a picture of him from the hospital bed, and said: “Thank you all for your kind words. I am very tired now to write. But I send love to all of you.”
It is noteworthy that the actor had promoted his series “Mayor of Kingstown”, and his facial wounds appeared on the official photo almost identical to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

