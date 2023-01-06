ENTERTAINMENT

Kamal Abu Raya attacks the makers of the “Al-Maddah” series, after being excluded from the third season

Posted on

Ramallah – the world of the homeland
The artist, Kamal Abu Rayya, announced that he was excluded from participating in the third part of the “Al-Maddah” series, which is scheduled to be shown in the upcoming Ramadan race 2023, stressing that a dispute between him and the producing company is the main reason for this exclusion.

According to (Laha) magazine, Abu Raya said in media statements that it was the production company that prevented his participation in “Al-Maddah 3,” explaining: “Al-Maddah 3 spoke to me this year, and they were supposed to talk to me because my role last season was suggesting that I was in the part. Who is this, but the production company fought with them last season, so they took a little bit of their mind.

He added, attacking the creators of the series: “It is good that they spoke to me, and let them hiss and act as they please.”

It is noteworthy that the series “Al-Maddah” achieved great success during its presentation in the past two seasons, starring: Hamada Helal, Khaled Sarhan, Heba Magdy, Muhammad Ezz, Jamal Abdel Nasser, Donia Abdulaziz, Hanan Suleiman, Mohsen Mansour, Muhammad Al-Sawy, Hadi Khafagy, Tamer Shaltout, Sobhi Khalil, Mahmoud Amer, Abeer Farouk, and Heidi Refaat, written by Amin Gamal, and directed by Ahmed Samir Farag.

A large number of stars will participate in the new part, including: Rania Farid Shawqi, Yousra Al-Lawzi, Abdulaziz Makhyoun, Samah Anwar, Ahmed Maher, Ahmed Kishk and others.

