Kim Kardashian turns her daughter North into Avatar after crossing the billion mark

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, showed their interactions with the sequel to Avatar with a clip they posted on Instagram. Tik TokAnd in the manner of the famous movie, which won the admiration of many audiences since the release of the first part, and appeared in it recently by presenting the second part, which achieved huge income. at the box office level

Kim Kardashian, 42, and her 9-year-old daughter, in blue, have emerged as a famous movie star, as the James Cameron-directed film recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office.



Kim and her daughter North

Earnings from the second Avatar movie

Making the second part of the movie symbol picture $1.30 billion worldwide since its release and that’s the business it’s been named for Avatar: Water RoadDisney produced it 10 years after the events of the first episode.

The film follows Jake’s life after marriage, Sally and Neytiri, as they now have children and must protect their family from a new threat, the battles they fight for survival, and the tragedies they endure. From the very first episode, the team includes Sam Worthington. Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, while they are joined by Edie Falco, Jaime Clement, and Kate Winslet..

After a special screening in London for a group of international critics who praised the new film, Avatar II received positive initial feedback, with critic Josh Horowitz saying, “Director James Cameron once again shows directors how films like this exist. building, Avatar: Water Road A massive, emotional and deep epic, while director Guillermo del Toro called it “a stunning achievement, filled with incredible scenes and emotions on an epic scale.”

Co-starring in a movie Avatar: Water Road Kate Winslet, Clive Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Coyle, Jamin Clement, Jimmy Flatters, Trinity Jo Lee Place.