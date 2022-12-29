ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian turns her daughter North into Avatar after crossing the billion mark

Posted on

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, showed their interactions with the sequel to Avatar with a clip they posted on Instagram. Tik TokAnd in the manner of the famous movie, which won the admiration of many audiences since the release of the first part, and appeared in it recently by presenting the second part, which achieved huge income. at the box office level

Kim Kardashian, 42, and her 9-year-old daughter, in blue, have emerged as a famous movie star, as the James Cameron-directed film recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Kim and her daughter North
Kim and her daughter North

Earnings from the second Avatar movie

Making the second part of the movie symbol picture $1.30 billion worldwide since its release and that’s the business it’s been named for Avatar: Water RoadDisney produced it 10 years after the events of the first episode.

The film follows Jake’s life after marriage, Sally and Neytiri, as they now have children and must protect their family from a new threat, the battles they fight for survival, and the tragedies they endure. From the very first episode, the team includes Sam Worthington. Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, while they are joined by Edie Falco, Jaime Clement, and Kate Winslet..

After a special screening in London for a group of international critics who praised the new film, Avatar II received positive initial feedback, with critic Josh Horowitz saying, “Director James Cameron once again shows directors how films like this exist. building, Avatar: Water Road A massive, emotional and deep epic, while director Guillermo del Toro called it “a stunning achievement, filled with incredible scenes and emotions on an epic scale.”

Co-starring in a movie Avatar: Water Road Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Clive Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Brendan Coyle, Jamin Clement, Jimmy Flatters, Trinity Jo Lee Place.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top