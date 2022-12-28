ENTERTAINMENT

Kuwaiti Haya Maraachli made the youth crazy and caused a sensation because of her scandalous dance

Posted on

Watch – You are now following the news of Haya Maraachly making a big fuss because of her dancing, and now with the details

Riyad – Ahmed Salah – The Syrian actress, Haya Maraachli, caused a sensation after she published a video clip on her Instagram account, in which she appeared with one of her friends, as they danced farewell to the year 2022, as she said, and the video sparked widespread controversy on social media.

In the details, Haya and her friend appeared in the video, dancing a dance that the audience described as “bold”, as Haya appeared in a short dress and danced boldly like foreign women to the tune of the world famous song “Beggin”:.

Haya attached the video to a comment in which she wrote: “In 2022 we danced on you, after the party.”
Immediately after the video was published, comments poured in on it, as some followers expressed their admiration for Haya’s dancing and her spontaneity, while others attacked her, considering that she deliberately stirred up controversy.

And some of the comments said: “The Arabs have forgotten themselves that they are Arabs,” and “Hey, the soul that said that there is still no work like creation, and all the series have become downward,” and “It will become a group of colors.”

Ahmed Salah

Ahmed Salah

