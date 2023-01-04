ENTERTAINMENT

Lilia al-Atrash and Yazan al-Sayed are among them.. The stars of “The Divination” talk about the advantages of the decathlon

Posted on

Syrian director Yazan Sharbatji continues filming the scenes of the series “The Oracle”, the idea of ​​​​Bashar Al-Sarim and Muhammad Al-Ali, written, screenplay and dialogue by Hamza Al-Lahham, and the production of Shelf Drama, of the quality of short series, consisting of ten episodes, belonging to the category of psychological drama, suspense and mystery.

The work brings together a number of stars of the Syrian drama, including Jafra Younes, Yazan Al-Sayed, Lilia Al-Atrash, Tulin Al-Bakri, Hema Ismail, Hussein Abbas, Abdel-Fattah Al-Muzayen, Mai Merhej and a number of young faces.

The “Fuchsia” camera was behind the scenes of filming, and it met the makers of the work and some of its stars, who talked about the advantages of the decathlon, which deals with interesting topics, and presents different psychological states within an enjoyable and modern social template.

And the director, Yazan Sharbatji, indicated in his interview with “Fuchsia” that he was searching with the work makers for a name other than “The Oracle”, considering that this type of drama is popular with the audience, and is required for platforms and satellite channels, and he sought to present work outside the box within the suspenseful context. Just as action figures range between good and evil, there is no absolute good or absolute evil.

And Lilia Al-Atrash expressed her happiness at participating in the work, as it is the first time that she participates in Asharia, where she presents the character “Faten”, who is a woman with principles and loves the truth, who is going through a difficult incident that drives doubt into her life.

And the artist Yazan Al-Sayed indicated that he presents the character of a “lawyer” who goes through many problems, and is closely related to work events.

The producer, Tammam Salameh, also talked about the beginning of the idea, how to work on it, and his wishes for the Decathlon to achieve success and difference when the show was presented.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

419
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
361
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
347
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
305
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
296
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
295
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
284
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
283
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
281
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
275
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top