“Lip gloss and birth hormones”… Kate and Megan’s differences come to light

Most people believed that the wives of Princes William and Harry would be very close, due to the nature of the close relationship that brought together the two brothers, especially after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

However, the reality was different, as the differences surrounded the British Kate Middleton 40 years old, former American actress Meghan Markle 41, which Prince Harry revealed in his fiery “Spear”.

First meeting “stranger”

Markle previously revealed in the documentary she participated in with Prince Harry And it was shown on the “Netflix” platform that her first meeting with Prince William And Middleton was “a stranger”.

She said that she “was wearing ripped jeans, bare feet, and took the initiative to embrace them,” indicating that she “was herself,” adding that she was surprised that they were not among the people who like this kind of intimacy, which made her realize that the “formal appearances” that appear It has individuals The royal family In public, it applies in their private lives as well.

Pre-wedding disagreements

And in his book full of confessions and stories that members of any royal family are not used to sharing with the public, Harry explained that the dispute between the two surfaced, with the approaching date of his marriage to Markle.

He explained in detail the beginning of these disputes, with an incident that occurred before the first Royal Foundation forum in 2018, when “Markle asked to borrow lip gloss from Middleton,” adding that the latter “was surprised by the request and kept searching in her bag before giving it to Markle, who put a little of it on her finger and rubbed it. on her lips.”

He pointed out that Middleton’s reaction was harsh, as features of “disgust” appeared on her face.

Another disagreement between the two involved the bridesmaids’ dresses at Harry and Markle’s wedding, Conn Princess Charlotte Middleton’s daughter is one of them.

Reports had circulated in the British press, quoting an unnamed close source, that Middleton “wanted to follow protocol with her bridesmaids, including Charlotte, who was then three years old, by making her wear tight stockings, but Markle refused.

And about that incident, Harry said, “Middleton sent a message to Markle days before the wedding, stating that there was a problem with the bridesmaids’ dresses, specifically Charlotte’s dress, saying that the dress was too big for the little princess, and that she cried when she tried it on.”

He added that “Markle tried to send Middleton to the tailor in the palace to fix it,” but things did not go smoothly, explaining that “it was not the only problem with Middleton about the wedding.”

He pointed out that “he returned home to find Markle crying on the kitchen floor, overwhelmed by stress and anxiety,” but he explained that Middleton went to their home the next day with a bouquet of roses and a card (to apologize).

But the tension did not stop there, as Harry also wrote that he and his wife were upset that William and Middleton had switched the cards for seating, to rearrange their tables at his wedding, but the Cambridge Palace later insisted that they did not do that, but rather another guest..

Struggle at Kensington Palace

According to Harry, after he and Markle returned from their honeymoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales invited the couple to their apartment in the kensington palace, Pointing out that this visit brought more conflict.

Harry revealed that his wife was impressed by William and his wife’s apartment in Kensington Palace, because of the invaluable decor and paintings on the walls, pointing out that he and his wife were surprised and compared this house to their modest apartment next door, which had “lamps and furniture from Ikea (a store with modest prices).” Purchased at a discount with Markle’s credit card.

He pointed out that there were more skirmishes, especially with Middleton’s belief that Markle “tried to use her (Middleton’s) connections in the fashion world to her advantage, but she already had relationships of her own (because of her work as an actress).”

birth hormones

Perhaps the biggest disagreement between the four, occurred when Middleton was talking and trying to remember something, to which Markle responded by saying that this was most likely due to “postpartum hormones”, noting that it “affected her memory.”.

But Middleton was disturbed by the comment and said that the two “are not close enough for Markle to talk about her hormones,” so the latter responded by saying that she “talks to all her friends in this way.”.

However, the shock was when William intervened, saying that this was “rude”, and put his finger in Markle’s face (in a warning sign), saying: “These things do not happen here.”

Harry revealed that his wife did not remain silent, and responded to his brother by saying: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

Regardless of whether the details of those events narrated by Prince Harry are completely accurate or not, it is certain that the relationship between the members of the royal family will not return to its previous state after the controversial book issued by Harry, in which he made accusations and made shocking confessions, harming the reputation of the family that Britain rules.