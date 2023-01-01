ENTERTAINMENT

London’s Abbey Road Studios in “Documentary”

Posted on

The rich history of London’s Abbey Road studios, in which the Beatles recorded most of their songs, is the focus of a documentary to be made available by “Disney +” starting Friday, directed by Mary McCartney, daughter of band star Paul McCartney.
These studios, located in the well-to-do residential neighborhood of St John’s Wood in north-west London, became famous after the band’s 1969 album “Abbe Road”, and its cover featured a world-famous photograph in which the four band members, including McCartney, appear crossing a pedestrian path off Abbey Road Studios, on the street of the same name.
“I have a personal connection to these studios, I grew up coming to them,” Mary McCartney said in a video call with Agence France-Presse. We used to live very close to it. I have a very funny picture that I love, and it shows my mother (photographer Linda Eastman McCartney) holding a pony’s leash on the pedestrian crossing.
Since then, the band’s fans from all over the world have been seeking to take the same photo on the footpath. The corridor was included on the List of Historic England Monuments in 2010.
The Beatles are, of course, a key element in this one-and-a-half-hour documentary, titled “If These Walls Could Sing,” made up of interviews with artists and archival footage.
This documentary comes more than a year after another documentary series about the most famous band in history, titled “The Beatles: Get Back”, which was shown by “Disney +” at the end of 2021, directed by Peter Jackson.
The documentary reminds, for example, that the studios are 90 years old; It was established in 1931 by the EMI musical production company in a large nineteenth-century house, which had the latest technology of the day, and was initially dedicated to classical music.

