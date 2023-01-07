Lotfi Labib: I am fine, and may God pass the economic crisis well | news

The artist, Lotfi Labib, revealed the details of his health condition.

Lotfi Labib pointed out that he had suffered a stroke, affecting the left side of his body.

Lotfi Labib added, during a phone call to the “Hazrat Al-Citizen” program, broadcast on “Al-Hadath Al-Youm” channel, with the journalist Sayed Ali: “I am good and fine, and may God pass the economic crisis well, and when the drums beat on the head.”

Lotfi Labib continued: “Acting is no longer very important because of my health condition..and I started writing, and I have writing credits for years.”

Lutfi Labib congratulated the Copts, saying: “I congratulate the Egyptian people on the Merry Christmas.”

It is noteworthy that the last work of the artist, Lotfi Labib, was his participation in the last Ramadan season of 2022, by appearing as a guest of honor in the events of the series “Regain Ya Hawa”.

