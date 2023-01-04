“Marvel” star Jeremy Renner publishes the first photo after the “strange” accident

And on his account on the site InstagramRenner thanked the fans, saying, “Thank you for all your kind words. I am currently unable to write but I am sending my love to all of you.”

The post came as local authorities provided an update on their investigation into the New Year’s Day incident.

The Reno area was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve, which led to an outage electric current Thousands of homes and hundreds of roads were closed across Northern California and parts of neighboring Nevada.

How did the accident happen?