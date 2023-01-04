“Marvel” star Jeremy Renner publishes the first photo after the “strange” accident

And on his account on the site InstagramRenner thanked the fans, saying, “Thank you for all your kind words. I am currently unable to write but I am sending my love to all of you.”
The post came as local authorities provided an update on their investigation into the New Year’s Day incident.
The Reno area was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve, which led to an outage electric current Thousands of homes and hundreds of roads were closed across Northern California and parts of neighboring Nevada.
How did the accident happen?
- Renner was nominated for an award Oscar Twice, on his own, he tries to make his way out of his home in Lake Tahoe, using a PistenBully snowplow made by the German company Kassbohrer.
- The machine’s safety features failed, and it rolled on Renner’s leg about a quarter of a mile from the property, according to TMZ.
- A neighbor, who also happened to be a doctor, placed a bandage on the artist’s injured leg to stop the bleeding, but Renner suffered significant blood loss by the time he was airlifted to hospital, at 9:50 am.
- TMZ quoted sources close to Rainersaying that he had injuries to other parts of his body, not just his leg.
- The representative of the American star confirmed, on Monday, that his family was with him in the hospital, and said in a statement: “We can confirm that Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition, due to the injuries he suffered after a weather-related accident, during a cliff. snow”.