Mayan Al-Sayed… shines with a bold look that catches the eye during her New Year’s celebration… Watch now

Abu Dhabi – Ahmed Al-Jazzar – The artist, Mayan Al-Sayed, starred in her latest photo session, during her celebration of the New Year, and she shared it with her fans, who interacted with her greatly, wishing her happiness and success in the new year.

Mayan published the photos on her personal page on the Instagram site, during which she appeared with a striking look, as she wore shiny black clothes, and also used silver accessories to decorate her face, as she put some of them on her hair, and others above her eyes, and she was keen to use a cheerful youthful makeup that goes with her look at night. new Year.

And the actress Mayan Al-Sayed recently participated in the movie “Hashtag Jozni”, accompanied by the artist Amir Al-Masry, and accompanied by a large group of stars in the artistic community.