“Melodrama of the royal family” .. Prince Harry’s interviews began broadcasting, amid criticism

Days after Prince Harry’s memoirs were put up for sale before the official date of their publication, and the new allegations they contained about discord and discord within the British royal family, a series of television interviews with him begins today, Sunday, which is expected to carry more criticism of the family.
Harry (Spear), which goes on sale in Spain on Thursday, five days before its official release date, not only provides intimate details such as how the British prince used drugs or lost his virginity, but also reveals more intimate examples of family disharmony.
The book says that Prince William, Prince of Wales, heir to the throne and Harry’s older brother, knocked his brother down in a fight and that the two brothers begged their father, King Charles, not to marry Camilla, who is now Queen Consort.
Commentators say the book plunged the royal family into its biggest crisis since a series shown in the 1990s dealing with the collapse of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana, mother of William and Harry.
All this comes just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of Charles to the throne.
Three TV interviews with Harry will be shown starting today. Its broadcast dates were arranged before the official launch of Harry’s book on Tuesday, and excerpts from it were shown, as Harry said he wanted to tell the story from his point of view.
Harry says in his interview with the British channel (ATV), which will be the first interview shown: “I don’t know how staying silent can make things better.”
Opinion polls indicate that many Britons are fed up with the entire royal family melodrama, and that revealing more surprises will not change their views, whether sympathetic to Harry and his wife Megan Markle, or those critical of them.
Despite this, Harry’s book ranked number one on the list of best-selling books on Amazon in Britain on Saturday, and the site made it possible to order the book before its publication date.
Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.
TRT Arabic – Agencies