ENTERTAINMENT

“Melodrama of the royal family” .. Prince Harry’s interviews began broadcasting, amid criticism

Posted on

Days after Prince Harry’s memoirs were put up for sale before the official date of their publication, and the new allegations they contained about discord and discord within the British royal family, a series of television interviews with him begins today, Sunday, which is expected to carry more criticism of the family.

Harry (Spear), which goes on sale in Spain on Thursday, five days before its official release date, not only provides intimate details such as how the British prince used drugs or lost his virginity, but also reveals more intimate examples of family disharmony.

The book says that Prince William, Prince of Wales, heir to the throne and Harry’s older brother, knocked his brother down in a fight and that the two brothers begged their father, King Charles, not to marry Camilla, who is now Queen Consort.

Commentators say the book plunged the royal family into its biggest crisis since a series shown in the 1990s dealing with the collapse of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana, mother of William and Harry.

All this comes just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of Charles to the throne.

Three TV interviews with Harry will be shown starting today. Its broadcast dates were arranged before the official launch of Harry’s book on Tuesday, and excerpts from it were shown, as Harry said he wanted to tell the story from his point of view.

Harry says in his interview with the British channel (ATV), which will be the first interview shown: “I don’t know how staying silent can make things better.”

Opinion polls indicate that many Britons are fed up with the entire royal family melodrama, and that revealing more surprises will not change their views, whether sympathetic to Harry and his wife Megan Markle, or those critical of them.

Despite this, Harry’s book ranked number one on the list of best-selling books on Amazon in Britain on Saturday, and the site made it possible to order the book before its publication date.

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

TRT Arabic – Agencies

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

438
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
380
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
363
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
318
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
best iphone editing best iphone editing
316
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
307
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
300
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
300
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
294
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
287
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top