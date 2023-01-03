ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Jackson and Rihanna surpassed Umm Kulthum on the list of the 200 greatest singers in history

Not only is she the only Arab in the list, but she outperformed Michael Jackson, Billie Eilish and Rihanna. She is the “Eastern Planet” Umm Kulthum, who ranked 61st on the list of the 200 best singers in history.

List published by Rollingstone magazine. Rolling Stone The American included the most important artists around the world, and the selections were made by music critics based on the originality, influence, depth of the works presented, and the extent of musical diversity, as the author of the article explained that the list is not about the best voices, but rather the best singers.

Planet of the East Umm Kulthum

Planet of the East Umm Kulthum

Umm Kulthum in the eyes of the West

Critic Will Hermes wrote of The Voice of Kawkab al-Sharq: “Umm Kulthum is unlike any other in the West. She has represented the spirit of the Arab world for decades, and to some extent still does.”

He added, “She has a resonant, effective voice that conveys a breathtaking emotional range in her complex songs that easily last for an hour while she gathered crowds of audiences like an impassioned preacher.” Countless, he has surpassed the Arab world as well.

American singer Bob Dylan described her as great, and Beyoncé used the song “You Are My Life” in her dance segment in her 2016 concerts.

British singer Robert Plant said: “When I heard Umm Kulthum for the first time as she descended the musical scale and ended with a beautiful note, I could not even imagine singing… It was very difficult, as if someone had put a hole in the wall of my understanding of singing.”

It is noteworthy that among the artists who were defeated by Umm Kulthum on the list, Amy Winehouse, Bob Marley, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, and George Michael.

