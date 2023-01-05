My brother William knocked me down during an earlier fight

The Guardian newspaper revealed that British Prince Harry said, in statements that will be published in a book to be published soon, that his older brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, knocked him to the ground during a quarrel that occurred between them in 2019, because of Megan, Harry’s wife. The newspaper said it had obtained a copy of Harry’s autobiography, for which he chose the title (Spear) as a “reserve”. Harry wrote about the incident, saying, “He grabbed my collar, tore off my necklace, and knocked me to the ground.” He continued, “I fell on the dog’s food plate, which broke under my back and injured me. I just lay there for a moment, stunned, and then got up and told him to get out of here.”