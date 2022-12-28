“Nabil El Gemayel” in Egyptian theaters, starting from this date

Follow-up – Shadi Alloush

Egyptian theaters are preparing to show the film “Nabil El Gemayel, the Beautician”, starring Mohamed Heneidy and Nour the Lebanese.

To be the first films to be shown in the competitions of the mid-year season.

And the company that produced the film set the date for its showing in Al-Arabiya, as it was decided for it on January 12th.

The film, Nabil El-Gamil, a plastic surgeon, starring Mohamed Heneidy, Nour, Madeleine Tabar, Ahmed Fouad Selim, and his mercy, Ahmed Mohamed Salam, and Mahmoud Hafez Hajjaj Abdel-Azim.

It is written by Amin Jamal Muhammad Mahrez and directed by Khaled Merhi.